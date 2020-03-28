Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Impact: Oakland Zoo tries to stay afloat while caring for, feeding animals with zero ticket revenue

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A whistle screeches followed shortly by the sound of vegetables plopping into a pool in the Oakland Zoo's Grizzly Bear Exhibit.

It's "enrichment activity time," otherwise known as feeding them snacks while they frolic in the pool to keep them physically and mentally engaged, according to Zoo President, Dr. Joel Parrot.

"Bears are so smart we want to keep them really active and keep their interest in why they get up in the morning and go give them something to do," he says.

RELATED: Animal shelters in need of temporary homes for pets during COVID-19 pandemic

Parrott says that was easier before the Oakland Zoo had to close and send 90 percent of its workers home because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place orders.

What's left is an eerie sight of zero visitors and very little sound. Zoo workers were paid in full through March, but in April that will change.

"We're also going to be doing a cutback in hours and furloughs for the rest of the staff so that we can get through the summer," Parrott says.



The animals still have to eat, and there must still be veterinarians on staff to care for them. It's hard to tell if many of the animals miss crowds of humans visiting daily.

But, a pair of gibbons, members of the ape family swinging through the trees at their exhibit, are an exception.

We asked Parrott, "What do they do when there are no visitors?"

"I think they're probably kind of bored," he replied.

RELATED: Bay Area animal shelters ramping up foster programs amid coronavirus pandemic

As are many people stuck at home. That's why the zoo plans to unveil a platform on their website next week that will feature individual exhibits, and allow folks at home to ask questions of zookeepers

For the remainder of the spring, however, it's just trying to stay afloat until they're allowed to reopen.

In the meantime, the zoo is asking for your financial help. Information on how to make a donation can be found on their website, Oaklandzoo.org.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandoakland zoozoooakland zoocoronavirus californiabusinessmoneycoronavirusdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
Trail closure leaves California hiker crestfallen
EXCLUSIVE: Zoom founder describes growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Some North Bay Airbnb vacation rentals skirt shelter-in-place guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Advice on COVID-19 from woman ending 14-day quarantine
Live updates: Man dies of COVID-19 in Marin County
Some North Bay Airbnb vacation rentals skirt shelter-in-place guidelines
Need to smile? 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
EXCLUSIVE: Zoom founder describes growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
Show More
No dumping allowed at Goodwill and Salvation Army sites
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trail closure leaves California hiker crestfallen
Life during Coronavirus: Communities share moments of joy and kindness
COVID-19 Diaries: New normal of living in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News