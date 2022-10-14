3 injured, residents rescued from fire at retirement apartment building in Oakland

Three people were injured, including a firefighter, in a fire at an Oakland retirement apartment building Friday morning, as residents were evacuated and rescued.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people were injured in a fire at an Oakland retirement apartment building near Lake Merritt Friday morning, as firefighters worked to evacuate and rescue residents.

According to Oakland Fire, two residents had non-life-threatening injuries, and one firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

The fire was at the Grand Lake Gardens apartment complex at 401 Santa Clara Avenue, which is a seven-story retirement community about a block from the Grand Lake Theatre near I-580. The California Highway Patrol closed the Grand Avenue offramp from westbound 580.

RELATED: Home destroyed, 4 others damaged after spot fires along I-580 spread into Oakland neighborhood

Oakland Fire responded just before 6 a.m.

Officials say the it started on the fifth floor after a power strip on the couch started sparking and caught fire. The resident then left the apartment with the door open, and the fire spread into the hallways. When firefighters arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed.

When ABC7 News arrived on scene, no flames or smoke were visible from the street.

Fire officials say the internal pipe for fire suppression was not working, despite working the last time it was inspected. They are investigating why.

Firefighters were helping residents in need evacuate down the stairs. A total of 85 residents were evacuated and at least nine rescues were made by firefighters. A 75-year-old resident told ABC7 News' Lena Howland that she believes she's one of the youngest people who lives at the complex.

"If it were not for the quick actions of our Oakland firefighters, this would have turned out to be a very, very devastating day for the city of Oakland," Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said.

Groups of people covered in blankets were sitting in chairs across the street from the complex. It is unclear how long they could be displaced for.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live