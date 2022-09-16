WATCH LIVE: Fire burning homes along I-580 in Oakland's Laurel District

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4-alarm brush fire is burning along westbound I-580 near 35th and MacArthur on Friday afternoon, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over fire burning along I-580 in Oakland's Laurel District

Officials said the fire sparked on or near I-580 and spread to several homes in the city's Laurel District. At least two homes have been destroyed as the fire continues to spread.

Crews are working to put out the structure fires on Quigley Street near Chevon Station.

Residents are reporting smelling the smoke from at least 3 miles away.

Several lanes of westbound I-580 are shut down and traffic is backed up in the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.