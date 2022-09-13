'I heard a big boom': Gusty winds aid spread of fire to 2 homes in Antioch, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews put out a two-alarm fire amid windy conditions in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

The report of the fire came around midnight at Los Prados and Candolero Way.

Strong winds aided the spread of the fire to nearby trees to the attic of one of the homes next door.

"I heard a big boom and it shook me awake and my girlfriend started screaming, there's a fire outside!," said resident Michael Cusimano. "So I ran outside, those trees were fully engulfed and it was so windy that all of the embers were blowing down so I got my hose out, started hosing down my roof. And my deck kind of caught on fire."

Contra Costa fire officials say one of the explosions heard and felt by neighbors was from an electric meter involved in the fire.

No injuries were reported, but two families have reportedly been displaced.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, investigators say the origin appears to be between two homes.

