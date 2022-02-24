1 dead in San Jose house fire, officials say arson unit investigating

Officials reported the incident on Twitter around 10:30 p.m.
They say the fire was in a single-family residence on the 200 block of North 7th St.
The arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire, SJFD says.
1/2 Crews are responding to a structure fire in a single-family residence on the 200 block of N 7th St. Firefighters extricated one patient from the building who has unfortunately been declared deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/fiuNfqlpZ6— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 24, 2022
