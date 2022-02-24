1 dead in San Jose house fire, officials say arson unit investigating

1/2 Crews are responding to a structure fire in a single-family residence on the 200 block of N 7th St. Firefighters extricated one patient from the building who has unfortunately been declared deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/fiuNfqlpZ6 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 24, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a fire in San Jose Wednesday night, according to San Jose Fire Department.Officials reported the incident on Twitter around 10:30 p.m.They say the fire was in a single-family residence on the 200 block of North 7th St.The arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire, SJFD says.