1 dead in San Jose house fire, officials say arson unit investigating

This Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 image shows firefighters at the scene of a fire in San Jose, Calif. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a fire in San Jose Wednesday night, according to San Jose Fire Department.

Officials reported the incident on Twitter around 10:30 p.m.

They say the fire was in a single-family residence on the 200 block of North 7th St.

The arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire, SJFD says.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

