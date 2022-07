#FlynnFire approximately 15 to 20 acres wind driven in steep terrain firefighters are making access to make an aggressive initial attack pic.twitter.com/77SSZIkLzZ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 20, 2022

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Interstate Highway 580 and North Flynn Road near Altamont in Alameda County, the agency said at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.The fire is currently at 15 to 20 acres and is being wind-driven on steep terrain, CAL FIRE said.Alameda County Fire is arriving to provide support.