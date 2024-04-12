Port commission approves plan to rename Oakland airport to include 'San Francisco Bay'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Port of Oakland's Board of Commissioners have unanimously voted to change the name of the Oakland airport to the "San Francisco Bay Oakland Airport."

Supporters say it would give out-of-towners a better idea of where the airport is located and increase the number of travelers.

Opponents, including SFO, say it'll create confusion among travelers.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"We are disappointed that Oakland did not take the opportunity to work collaboratively with us to develop alternative names and to avoid litigation. We will have further updates in the coming days."

While the board did pass the motion to change the airport's name on Thursday, it is not finalized yet. It still needs to go through a second reading and approval at a meeting on May 9.

This is a developing story. Previous article follows.

Ahead of its board meeting Thursday, the Port of Oakland is standing by its recommendation to change the name of Oakland airport.

"Really, it's about bringing the geographic location to Oakland. Getting people to understand where Oakland sits in the Bay Area. We continue to hear from our airlines and our airline partners that they struggle getting people on airplanes inbound to Oakland airport," said the Port of Oakland's interim director of aviation, Craig Simon.

If approved by the port's board of commissioners, the facility would be renamed San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

A move that's drawn harsh criticism from officials across the Bay in San Francisco.

On Monday, the city attorney told ABC7 News they'd take legal action in order to protect the name they believe belongs to them.

"We've had these trademarks for so long that they're incontestable under federal law," said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

Simon is unfazed by the possible repercussions action.

"It's unfortunate that they would take that stance. We've been in the San Francisco Bay Area, on the Bay itself, for the entire time we've been in existence. Almost 100 years," he said.

The potential name switch has gotten pushback from more than just city officials though.

In a statement released Thursday, the Oakland branch of the NAACP expressed their concern.

Stating, in part: "While some officials may see the renaming as a simple rebranding effort, we view it as a reflection of ongoing gentrification in Oakland."

Aviation analyst and marketing expert Henry Harteveldt also has reservations.

"Studies show we skim, we don't read thoroughly online. I'm concerned people will end up booking the wrong airport by mistake," he said.

Harteveldt says he thinks the name change could ultimately do more harm than good for the East Bay airport and the passengers it serves.

Instead, he thinks the Port of Oakland should find other alternatives to make OAK flourish.

"If they were to flip the arrangement and put Oakland San Francisco Bay, at least that would reduce the potential for consumer confusion while still providing the geographic association the airport is seeking," said Harteveldt.

