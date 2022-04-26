Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland Unified teachers to stage walkout Friday; district threatening legal action

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland Unified teachers to stage walkout Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers voted over the weekend to stage a one-day district-wide strike this coming Friday, to protest what they say are unfair labor practices over school closures. OUSD is threatening legal action as parents scramble for ways to cope.

"The teachers of Oakland together with the community will be going on a one-day ULP strike this Friday, April 29," president of the Oakland Education Association Keith Brown said.

75% of OUSD teachers voted to walk out Friday in the continuing showdown over closing or merging some schools this summer. They say its a civil rights issue and a one day unfair labor practice strike sends a message.

RELATED: Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know

OUSD responded with a letter to the Oakland Education Association, demanding that OEA "immediately cease and desist from moving forward with this strike," adding that a one-day strike would hurt the district financially.

The district has said upcoming school closures are rooted in financial woes. The teachers contend the the district is violating an agreement made during the last strike three years ago. They say they will be actively picketing schools districtwide come Friday morning.

"We are encouraging families if they can to keep their kids at home," Brown said.

VIDEO: Oakland school board member puts hand on teacher's throat
EMBED More News Videos

An Oakland school board member is apologizing after a video emerged showing her putting a hand on the throat of a teacher Friday.



"It's going to show that we as parents have a say so in school closures," one supportive parent said.

While some parents fully support the strike, others are worried about what they'll do, with many of them back at offices post-pandemic. Father Max Orozco said he intends to take his 4th grader to work. "We can also have a sick day. Many employers do allow a sick day. It could be another way to support the teachers and support this strike," he said.

A rally is also scheduled at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater at 11 a.m. Friday. As of late Monday, district has not said how they will handle a strike, but said they may consider seeking an injunction to block the strike from the Public Employee Relations Board.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandbuilding a better bay areaprotestschoolteacherstrikeoakland teacher strikesalaryteachers
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
No COVID safety deal reached between OUSD, teacher's union
COVID concerns: Oakland teachers union threatens to strike
Public charter schools continue to be point of contention
Oakland mayor discusses Raiders, teacher strike, more during ABC7 visit
TOP STORIES
Police search for suspect after 3-month-old boy kidnapped in SJ
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
COVID cases up 50% in CA since March, CDC says
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health services
49ers GM Lynch 'can't ever imagine' trading Deebo Samuel
Show More
SJ police searching for sexual assault suspect
CA mayors ask Newsom for $3B over 3 years for homeless
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
More TOP STORIES News