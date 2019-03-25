Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds admission for one student after college admission scandal

EMBED <>More Videos

TIMELINE: Operation Varsity Blues

As the fallout continues for Operation Varsity Blues, Yale University confirmed that one student will no longer be admitted because of the cheating scam.

"Yale has rescinded the admission of one student as a result of this matter," Thomas Conroy, a Yale University spokesman, told ABC News on Monday.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam unfolded

In a Sunday interview, Conroy told the Yale Daily News that there is no reason to believe any students were involved other than one who had her admission rescinded and one who was never accepted. The University has launched an internal review with the help of outside counsel, Conroy said.

In a far-reaching investigation dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," federal prosecutors earlier this month charged 50 people in a scandal involving bribes to gain admission for students applying to top universities around the country, including Yale. Those charged include coaches and parents, including CEOs and Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. It's the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to officials.

In one of the cases laid out by federal prosecutors, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, the university's former women's head soccer coach, was paid $400,000 to accept a student even though the applicant did not play soccer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycelebrity arreststanford universityuniversity of texasoperation varsity bluesyale universityduke universitycollegeu.s. & worldusc
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
$6.5 million unanswered question in college admissions scandal
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
Report: Bay Area couple's daughter with no experience on UCLA soccer roster
College admissions scandal: Bay Area woman in court, USC reviewing students
TOP STORIES
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain through Thursday
Man shot in Walnut Creek, suspect remains at-large
Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries
Novato woman describes chaotic scene aboard disabled cruise ship in Norway
Breaking the Ice: Chasing Peace on the Korean Peninsula
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Thousands 'feel the bern' in SF at Sen. Bernie Sanders rally
Air advisory in Benicia lifted after air quality improves
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
More TOP STORIES News