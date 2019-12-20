Orinda City Council votes to extend ban on short-term rentals

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orinda City Council voted Thursday night to extend its temporary ban on short-term rentals.
The move comes after a shooting at an Airbnb rental on Halloween that left five people dead.
The ban applies to "non-hosted" rentals and will last 45 days.
Two proposals were introduced to the city council on Thursday.
The first proposal allows owners to rent out an accessory unit, while the owner stays in the main residence on the property.
The other proposal requires the property owner to stay in the same building as the renter.
