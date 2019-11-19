deadly shooting

No charges to be filed against 5 suspects in deadly Orinda shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- In a stunning development, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Monday no charges are being filed against the five men arrested in connection with the deadly Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental in Orinda.

RELATED: Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

In a statement, the District Attorney's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

LeBraun Wallace, Jaquez Sweeney, Jason Iles, and Shamron Mitchell were arrested on Thursday, accused of murder.

Devin Williamson was also arrested on Thursday. Investigators said he was the promoter of the party.

RELATED: 5 suspects arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party, officials say

Williamson was facing a slew of charges, including being an accessory.

Five people died and several others were injured a shooting at the rented Orinda mansion.

One investigator called it a "bloodbath" unlike anything he had ever seen and that many of those who attended the party were armed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindaairbnbcrimearrestdeadly shootingmurderhalloweenorindahomicide
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Mother of Vallejo man killed by off-duty cop speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Kristi Yamaguchi talks growing up in Fremont, how the city is building a better Bay Area
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Bay Area faces critical fire weather this week
Bay Area braces for another potential round of PG&E outages
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E testing technology that could reduce future safety shutoffs
'Faces of Fremont': Bollywood dance studio
Show More
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
49ers rally to beat Cardinals 36-26
How mourners can pay tribute to late Kaiser CEO
How to make your battery last longer
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
More TOP STORIES News