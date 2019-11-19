No charges to be filed against 5 suspects in deadly Orinda shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- In a stunning development, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Monday no charges are being filed against the five men arrested in connection with the deadly Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental in Orinda.In a statement, the District Attorney's Office says the investigation is ongoing.LeBraun Wallace, Jaquez Sweeney, Jason Iles, and Shamron Mitchell were arrested on Thursday, accused of murder.Devin Williamson was also arrested on Thursday. Investigators said he was the promoter of the party.Williamson was facing a slew of charges, including being an accessory.Five people died and several others were injured a shooting at the rented Orinda mansion.One investigator called it a "bloodbath" unlike anything he had ever seen and that many of those who attended the party were armed.