Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

By Leslie Brinkley
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- New information emerged Friday about the shooting at the Orinda Halloween party that left five people dead.

The Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office released mugshots of the five men who were arrested on Thursday.

Sheriff David Livingston said lots of people entering the Orinda party had firearms and they have cell phone footage of them hiding them as they entered the party.

The Sheriff called it "a bloodbath" as he shared mugshots of the five men arrested in connection with the murders. He also shared a video of suspect Shamron Miller in Antioch as he tried to evade officers by jumping out a second story window of his home when officials raided homes across the bay area to make the arrests.

The sheriff said "there were rival gangs involved in the altercation inside the home. There was also an attempt to steal property which may have precipitated the initial round of shooting. "

Countless shell casings were recovered on countertops and on the floor after the social media promoted "mansion party" at an Airbnb rental home in Orinda.

Devin Williamson, 21, is accused of being an accessory to murder as the promoter of the event.

The sheriff said the other four were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, saying they intended to cause harm and conflict as they fired weapons or assisted in firing weapons at the party. Several had a criminal record including firearm and assault charges.

The sheriff also said two of the victims who died were also armed at the party and may have fired their weapons. The sheriff said Raymon Hill was affiliated with San Francisco's Paige street gang and Javlin County was affiliated with the Marin city jungle gang.
