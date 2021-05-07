our america

ABC7 Honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with special presentation

Our America: Asian Voices | Official Trailer

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. It's a time to celebrate the many contributions and cultures of this diverse community.

But this year, there's a renewed sense of purpose. Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community are reporting instances of discrimination, stereotyping and violence.

MORE: Resources to help the Asian American and Pacific Islander community

ABC7 will air a special presentation: "Our America: Asian Voices," Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC7 and wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

In this special, you'll hear stories about the AAPI community...ones that many Americans don't know and weren't taught in school.

OUR AMERICA: Watch Our America: Asian Voices - The Asian experience in America today

We'll feature stories about heritage and culture, pride and faith, sacrifice and resilience, all captured at this pivotal moment in time.

Ultimately, stories celebrating what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander and American.

Take a look at all the recent stories from "Our America: Asian Voices" here.

