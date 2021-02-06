Coronavirus California

Parklets forever? Proposed California law could make outdoor dining easier post-pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A bill proposed in the California state legislature Friday would make it easier for bars and restaurants to keep operating outdoors in shared spaces and parklets even after the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Bill 314, or the Bar and Restaurant Recovery Act, proposes several changes to California's liquor laws that basically make them more flexible.

One of the biggest changes would be the ability to make some parklets permanent, so that restaurants could serve alcohol in places like sidewalks, alleys and parking lots.

RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 data shows your county's status

"This expanded outdoor seating and service area - previously prohibited under California's alcohol laws - has allowed restaurants and bars to survive and has been wildly popular with the public, with a more European-feeling street life," said Sen. Scott Wiener, who authored the bill, in a press release.

A few of the other proposed changes include:
  • Allowing cities and counties to create "open container entertainment zones," like for street fairs or music festivals, where people could purchase and consume alcohol in the streets

  • Music venues would no longer need to have full kitchens in order to get a liquor license

  • Simplifying the permit process for pop-up restaurants

  • Expediting the liquor license process

  • Making it easier for bars or restaurants to share commercial space with other businesses


The bill has at least some bipartisan support; it was co-authored by Sen. Andreas Borgeas, a Republican from Fresno.
