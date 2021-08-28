﻿One-on-one with author of 'Paradise,' new book chronicling CA's deadliest wildfire

As a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, Lizzie Johnson was there in 2018 as the Camp Fire wiped the town of Paradise off the map. Johnson, now a reporter at the Washington Post, stayed in Paradise long after the catastrophic event to talk to hundreds of people who lost everything.
Johnson wrote about the experience in her book, "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire."
RELATED: Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz spoke with Johnson about what she learned as she documented the disaster.
Watch the video media player above to see the entire interview
RELATED: 9 months later, Camp Fire survivor dies due to complications from third-degree burns