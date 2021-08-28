Camp Fire

﻿One-on-one with author of 'Paradise,' new book chronicling CA's deadliest wildfire

By and Rachel Davis
EMBED <>More Videos

'Paradise,' new book chronicling CA's deadliest wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is in the midst of another catastrophic fire season. But after the fires are out, what happens to the communities impacted by the devastation?

As a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, Lizzie Johnson was there in 2018 as the Camp Fire wiped the town of Paradise off the map. Johnson, now a reporter at the Washington Post, stayed in Paradise long after the catastrophic event to talk to hundreds of people who lost everything.

Johnson wrote about the experience in her book, "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire."

RELATED: Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise

ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz spoke with Johnson about what she learned as she documented the disaster.

Watch the video media player above to see the entire interview

RELATED: 9 months later, Camp Fire survivor dies due to complications from third-degree burns
EMBED More News Videos

The deadliest fire in California history is likely responsible for the death of yet another person.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiabookscamp firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAMP FIRE
Wildfire near Camp Fire burn scar in Butte Co. nears 10,000 acres
Report: Lead levels 15x higher in Bay Area air during Camp Fire
Innovations change the way wildfires are fought in CA
Hefty salaries paid out as PG&E fire victims await payments
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News