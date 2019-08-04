Parents of man accused of murdering Italian police officer say he is 'remorseful and scared'

Mario Cerciello Rega

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outside of their San Francisco home, Finnegan Elder's parents and sister stood behind their family lawyer while he read their statement.

"We saw our son Finnegan," read attorney Craig Peters and added, "He was okay, but tired, remorseful and scared."

Court documents say Finnegan Elder and his friend from the Bay Area Gabriel Natale went to the nightlife district to buy cocaine on July 26. A middleman with a backpack directed them to a dealer, but off-duty officers interrupted the transaction. Police say Elder stabbed officer Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times.



"Officer Ruega, who we understand at the time of death was acting as an undercover plain clothes paramilitary officer, is gone too soon. This is a tragedy," read Peters.

Through this statement, the family confirmed they have obtained more information about the matter and returned home with a plan in place to get to what they described as the truth.

"The public has an incomplete account of the true versions of the events. It is said however 'the truth will set you free.' We look forward to the truth coming out and to our son coming home," read Peters.

Italian police allege that both Elder and Natale confessed to taking part in the assault.

We will continue to follow this story which is being investigated by our I-Team and our colleague Dan Noyes who has been in Italy with the latest.
