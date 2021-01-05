Health & Fitness

Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT -- One of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre has died of COVID-19.

Connecticut State Police announced that retired Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon #705 of Brooklyn, Connecticut, died of the virus on Jan. 2.

Dragon served as a state trooper until 2018 when he began working as a police dispatcher in Foster, Rhode Island.

"The Foster Police Department has lost one of its own," Chief David Breit said in a statement posted to Facebook that mentioned Dragon's "valiant battle with COVID" and called him "a great person, kind, caring and a friend to all who met him."



Connecticut police said Dragon was a proud member of the 107th Training Troop and entered the State Police Training Academy on Jan. 9, 1998. Upon graduation from the academy, he served as a patrol trooper at Troop D in Danielson, as a resident trooper in the town of Sterling, as a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and as a detective in the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

RELATED: Remembering the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering the 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre on Dec. 14, 2012.



MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks to combat COVID-19 variant
EMBED More News Videos

England is facing a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks.



Fauci: COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. saw record travel and record COVID-19 infections amid a vaccine rollout mess.



US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
EMBED More News Videos

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticuthealthcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly hit-and-run on NYE sparks blame game among CA officials
Businesses share lessons for opening amid COVID-19 pandemic
CA doctors explain why flu numbers down while COVID-19 rages
Woman who lost 9 family members to COVID questions vaccine rollout
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Show More
Stanford studies alternative vaccine dosage strategies
AccuWeather forecast: Fog an issue today, rain returns tomorrow
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
COVID-19 updates: US reports over 180,000 new cases
Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard
More TOP STORIES News