Person claiming to be immigration worker tries to visit Pelosi attack suspect in jail: authorities

The Dept. of Homeland Security says DePape is a Canadian national and was in the United States illegally. He may face deportation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspicious person trying to visit the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, was turned away by San Francisco County Jail officials.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Fil

The person requested a visit with David DePape on October 31. The San Francisco Sheriff's Office tells ABC7 News, the person claimed to be an immigration employee and provided a business card, but had no government credentials.

"We don't know if this was a case of a forgetful ICE agent or a person impersonating a government official," said Kelvin Wu, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard about attack on her husband at SF home

The Department of Homeland Security says DePape is a Canadian national and was in the United States illegally. He may face deportation.

DePape is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home on October 28 and clubbing her husband with a hammer. Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.

RELATED: SF District Attorney says prosecution has strong evidence against DePape for Pelosi attack

DePape faces up to 20 years on a federal kidnapping charge and up to 30 years on a federal assault charge. Those federal charges are separate than state charges coming from the San Francisco District Attorney's office.

He is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty.