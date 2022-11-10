David DePape indicted by federal grand jury for October attack of Paul Pelosi at family's SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- David DePape, the man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

The Northern District of California, San Francisco division, announced that it charged DePape with one count of "attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee" and one count of "assault of an immediate family member of a federal official." DePape can face sentences of up to 20 years for the federal attempted kidnapping charge and up to 30 years for the federal assault charge.

These federal charges are separate from the state charges being prosecuted by the San Francisco District Attorney's office and will be handled as its own case, according to a representative from the U.S. Attorney's office.

In a federal complaint released last week, officials said DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack. He went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to "Nancy."

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Nov. 3 after undergoing surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries from the attack. Prosecutors from the San Francisco DA say he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family's Pacific Heights home on Oct. 28.

David DePape is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. DePape's public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf earlier this week and has pledged to vigorously defend him.

"He forced his way into the Pelosi home intending to take the person third in line to the presidency of the United States hostage and to seriously harm her," prosecutors alleged in a court filing. "Thwarted by Speaker Pelosi's absence, Defendant continued on his quest and would not be stopped, culminating in the near fatal attack on Mr. Pelosi."

Two officers who raced to the home after Paul Pelosi's 911 call witnessed DePape hit him with the hammer at least once, striking him in the head, officials said.

December 14 is the date for the preliminary hearing in the state prosecution case.

