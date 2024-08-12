Vice President Kamala Harris raises $12M at SF campaign fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris had a big day in San Francisco on Sunday with her campaign raising $12 million during a private fundraiser.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the Bay Area Saturday for the first time since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Harris pulled in $12 million for her campaign at a Sunday fundraiser in San Francisco.

"So we are here to hopefully see the next president of the United States," said Quita Highsmith.

Vice President Kamala Harris is back home in the Bay Area and hosting her first major fundraising event in California in San Francisco.

Highsmith from San Francisco paid big money for her family to attend a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris at the Fairmont on Nob Hill.

Highsmith's daughter Quinlyn said young voters like her are excited.

"Seeing Kamala take the steps to get to this position, coming from the same undergraduate school I went to is inspiring, these barriers are going to be kicked down," said Quinlyn

News cameras were not allowed inside the fundraiser. About 700 people stood in line for Harris' first Bay Area campaign stop since rising to the top of the Democratic ticket.

California's top Democrats showed up to support Harris. Governor Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"I'm excited, you can feel the energy," said Bonta.

"I've had this (t-shirt) for a long time, it says someday a woman will be president. Very excited to see my friend Kamala Harris today," said State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

Harris' Bay Area roots run deep. She was born here and later served as San Francisco's district attorney.

"This is really a homecoming, I met her at the tarmac last night, she was so happy to see us and be home and so happy to feel the support and love from San Francisco," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

"What Vice President Harris has done in two weeks is extraordinary, I haven't seen anything like it in American politics," said Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Westley.

Political donors say they're looking for more than just promises from Harris, they want results.

"She needs to address the economy, gas is too high, groceries are too high, I need a break. I don't just want hamburger, I want a steak every now and then, you know," said James Buttler.

Pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the Fairmont Hotel demanding an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

"All she has to do is look outside and see all the interruptions at her rallies, she knows the messages, it's her choice whether she supports an arms embargo or not," said Rami Abdelkarim from the Palestinian Youth Movement.

It's unclear if Harris ever saw the protest. Her motorcade departed the hotel Sunday afternoon, en route to SFO and her next campaign stop.