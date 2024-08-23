VP Kamala Harris makes her case to Americans on final night of DNC

CHICAGO (KGO) -- On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris re-introduce herself to America as a leader qualified enough to be commander in chief.

And she made her case in her acceptance speech -- getting right to the issues.

And when she could finally get a word in-

Kamala Harris: "I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America."

Harris' speech, at times, relied heavily on the pages of her autobiography. Emphasizing values instilled in her by her mother and sharing her childhood friend's sexual assault by a family member inspired her to become a prosecutor.

Harris: "Protect people like Wanda because I believe everyone has a right to safety, dignity, and to justice."

In a convention that largely avoided saying the former president's name, Harris name-checked Trump several times - drawing clear distinctions.

Harris: "And we know what a second Trump presidency would look like, it's all laid out in Project 2025 - laid out by his closest advisors. But America, we are now going back."

"We are not going back, we are not going back!"

A popular line with the crowd, as Harris laid out her vision for the country's future.

Harris: "And that's the fight we are in right now. A fight for America's future."

Harris' speech was heavy on promises: middle class tax cuts, bringing back the Republican killed bi-partisan border security deal, and protecting reproductive freedoms.

Harris: "Why exactly is it that they don't trust women?"

Harris also called for a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza, as some in the crowd shouted "free Palestine."

Harris: President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people realize their right to dignity, security, and self determination."

The night also showcased Harris's family - her best friend and sister Maya Harris introducing her.

Amara and Leela "Our Democratic nominee, my big sister, the next President of the United States - Kamala Harris."

Her niece Meena shouting out her Bay Area roots

Meena Harris: "I grew up in Oakland, California"

And her great-nieces Amara and Leela teaching everyone how to say the Vice President's name properly.

Amara and Leela: "Comma- La."

In the most important speech of her life, the Vice President welcomed all Americans to join her.

Harris: "Let's fight for it, let's get out there let's vote for it. Together, let us write the next great chapters in the most extraordinary story ever told."