Tim Walz garners strong support for VP nomination from CA delegates, politicians at DNC night 3

CHICAGO, Calif. (KGO) -- The theme and message for night three of the DNC is "A fight for our freedoms."

It's where speakers, including San Francisco's Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, are expected to draw a fine line between a Trump-Vance presidency and a Harris-Walz presidency.

Wednesday night will also be a major introduction of Tim Walz to his party and the country.

Just two weeks after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz answered Vice President Harris' call to join her campaign as her VP pick, he takes the stage at the DNC night 3.

Walz was on the campaign trail in Milwaukee last night with VP Harris during the celebratory roll call of delegates.

California delegates and democrats running for office, like Michael Tubbs -- former mayor of Stockton now 2026 Candidate for Lt Governor -- are excited about Walz on the ticket

"He really has shown that you can govern in a way that's 'progressive' but, actually, it's common sense -- and do it bringing Republicans and Independents and Democrats alongside with you," Tubbs said.

United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden earlier this year, believes Harris and Walz will fight for workers.

"Vice President Harris has had a long connection with the UFW. She's marched with us, she's been to our conventions, she's been vocal on bills that support farm workers," Romero said.

State Sen. Steven Bradford, also running for Lt. Governor in 2026, believes the Golden State-North Star State combo is a winning ticket.

"I haven't seen this kinda unity in a long time, and I've been to five conventions. Not only is the California delegation unified, but nationally we've all come together. Everybody is moving in the same direction, wanting to get this Harris-Walz team to the finish line," Bradford said.

Lateefah Simon -- who is running to replace Congresswoman Barbara Lee in November, is a California Super Delegate, and a longtime friend and mentee of VP Harris -- is excited for this moment.

"We are going to elect Kamala as a president of the United States and having worked with her for years side by side, I couldn't be more proud," Simon said.

Wednesday's programming features party elders like Speaker Emerita Pelosi and Former President Bill Clinton, but also the new faces of the party like Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg -- and of course, the main speaker: VP Harris's running mate, Tim Walz.