Perris torture case: Home dubbed 'House of Horrors' up for auction

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --The Riverside County home dubbed a house of horrors is up for auction.
The four-bedroom home in Perris, California is where prosecutors say David and Louise Turpin abused 12 of their 13 kids, even shackling them to furniture.
Bidding on the foreclosed home has reached over $196,000.
In January when the Turpins were arrested, investigators said the house was filthy and smelly.
It's expected whoever buys the home will re-sell it on the open market.
