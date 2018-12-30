CHILD ABUSE

Perris torture case: Home dubbed 'House of Horrors' up for auction

The Riverside County home dubbed a house of horrors is on the auction block. (KGO-TV)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Riverside County home dubbed a house of horrors is up for auction.

RELATED: Perris torture case 911 call played in court, disturbing details of alleged abuse released

The four-bedroom home in Perris, California is where prosecutors say David and Louise Turpin abused 12 of their 13 kids, even shackling them to furniture.

Bidding on the foreclosed home has reached over $196,000.

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago

In January when the Turpins were arrested, investigators said the house was filthy and smelly.

It's expected whoever buys the home will re-sell it on the open market.

MORE: Outline of accusations against Turpin parents
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin revealed horrific details about the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents in Perris.

