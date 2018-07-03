PETS & ANIMALS

Bald eagle and seagull get in epic fight

EMBED </>More Videos

An epic fight between a bald eagle and a seagull was caught on camera, and you won't believe how it went down.

VANCOUVER, B.C. (KGO) --
An epic fight in Vancouver, British Columbia was caught on camera -- a bald eagle and a seagull going talon to talon!

The bird fight was spotted in an area called Spanish Banks. It was posted online by local resident Luke McAdam.

It looks like the eagle instigated the whole thing, as people on the beached looked on.

McAdam was at the beach celebrating Canada Day 2018, July 2nd. No word who won the fight. The birds eventually flew away.

For more stories, photos, and videos on animals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbald eaglefightanimalanimalsanimal newsviral videobuzzworthycanadau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News