VICTORIA, Australia (KGO) --When safely crossing the street - there really is no excuse not to use the crosswalk.
RELATED: Good doggo stands up on BART to make room
Take a look this family of swans in Victoria, Australia.
Mom and Dad and their four babies didn't take any shortcuts.
You can see the feathery bunch using a marked "pedestrian crossing" to get to the other side of the street.
Neighbors say they do this all the time - as they go about their daily activities.
For more stories and videos that put a smile on your face, visit this page.