Family of swans politely uses pedestrian crosswalk to cross street

A family of swans in Victoria, Australia were caught on camera using a marked pedestrian crossing to get to the other side of the street. (Video by Jan Allemand/Storyful)

VICTORIA, Australia (KGO) --
When safely crossing the street - there really is no excuse not to use the crosswalk.

Take a look this family of swans in Victoria, Australia.

Mom and Dad and their four babies didn't take any shortcuts.

You can see the feathery bunch using a marked "pedestrian crossing" to get to the other side of the street.

Neighbors say they do this all the time - as they go about their daily activities.

