PETS & ANIMALS

Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole in San Diego Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO --
A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole in San Diego Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, a man was walking his dog, Ruby, off-leash when she ran over to investigate a sinkhole that had opened up in the street and fell in.

VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother

San Diego Humane Society's tech team was called in to assist the San Diego Fire Department with the rescue. Firefighters were able to safely remove Ruby from the sinkhole and reunited her with her owner.

While successful, the Humane Society said the rescue was very risky since the ground around the sinkhole was unstable.

See more stories on animal rescues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuepet rescuesinkholeu.s. & worlddogscalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: 'The Doodler': SFPD to give update on cold case murders
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
Former Pres. Obama, John Legend to join Stephen Curry for Oakland event
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Show More
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Michelle Carter's conviction upheld in texting-suicide case
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
More News