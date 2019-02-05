ANIMAL RESCUE

VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother

The city of Morro Bay posted a heartwarming video on their Facebook page Monday.

The video shares the sound of an anxious baby otter about to be reunited with its mother.

The city's Harbor Department assisted the Marine Mammal Center and Fish and Wildlife with the reunion, but they couldn't get close to the mother.

RELATED: Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach

After the little one had been tossed out in the water, the mother disappeared--raising tensions.

Then suddenly, mom surfaced and her baby crawled up on her chest and the happy family swam away.

No word on how the two originally became separated.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuecute animalsbaby animalswild animalsrescueanimalanimalsanimals in perilCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach
ANIMAL RESCUE
Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Puppies rescued from Oakland fire
Meghan Markle teases due date
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
VIDEO: Elephant seals take over Drakes Beach
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Snow Day! People skip work, school to check out snow on Mount Diablo
Rare snow falls around the Bay Area
VIDEO: Snow falls on Bay Area peaks
SKY7 tour of snow around Bay Area
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Wintry showers this morning
Good Samaritan jumps in when woman is robbed in San Jose
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
Show More
Southwest Airlines testing flight from Oakland to Hawaii
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Santa Cruz Mountains hit with rare amount of snow
PHOTOS: Snow flurries fall in Bay Area
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
More News