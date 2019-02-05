VIDEO: Morro Bay crews reunite lost baby otter with mother

The city of Morro Bay posted a heartwarming video on their Facebook page Monday.The video shares the sound of an anxious baby otter about to be reunited with its mother.The city's Harbor Department assisted the Marine Mammal Center and Fish and Wildlife with the reunion, but they couldn't get close to the mother.After the little one had been tossed out in the water, the mother disappeared--raising tensions.Then suddenly, mom surfaced and her baby crawled up on her chest and the happy family swam away.No word on how the two originally became separated.