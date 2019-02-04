PETS & ANIMALS

Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach

A rescue crew worked to save a stranded dolphin at Baker Beach in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A rescue crew worked to save a stranded dolphin at Baker Beach in San Francisco.

The Marine Mammal Center confirmed to ABC7 News that they sent a crew to rescue the animal. A veterinarian and vet tech were also sent to tend to the animal.

Officials with the Marine Mammal Center said that their team gave the animal a sedative to calm it down and then transported the animal back to their center.

On Monday evening, officials announced that the dolphin passed away. A full necropsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Experts say this was a striped dolphin which is rare to the San Francisco area.

If you ever see a marine mammal in trouble, officials with the Marine Mammal Center would like to remind you that you can call (415) 289-SEAL-- the hotline is 24/7.
