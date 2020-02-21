perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Melba!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Melba at San Francisco SPCA!

This one-year-old Boxer Retriever and Labrador mix is a curious girl who loves to get pets and lots of treats. She'll trade her kisses for tasty treats any time of day!

This youngster is new to urban life and is discovering new things everyday, so having some gentle guidance and encouragement from her new family would be so dandy!

Melba would enjoy spending time is a quiet home and neighborhood, perhaps even one that is outside the big city. Having some mature kids to snuggle with would be just great, too!

You can find out more about Melba by visiting the San Francisco SPCA website here.

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

