Meet Perfect Pet Melba!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Melba at San Francisco SPCA!This one-year-old Boxer Retriever and Labrador mix is a curious girl who loves to get pets and lots of treats. She'll trade her kisses for tasty treats any time of day!This youngster is new to urban life and is discovering new things everyday, so having some gentle guidance and encouragement from her new family would be so dandy!Melba would enjoy spending time is a quiet home and neighborhood, perhaps even one that is outside the big city. Having some mature kids to snuggle with would be just great, too!You can find out more about Melba by visiting the San Francisco SPCA website here.201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-62651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-213310342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377