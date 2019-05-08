Oakland Zoo welcomes male cotton-top tamarin as new companion for 'lonely' female tamarin

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo has welcomed a new cotton-top tamarin.Alberto is providing companionship to one of the zoo's other cotton-top tamarins, Electra.Electra's former companion, Felix, passed away last year.Zoo officials say Tamarins live in family groups in their native Colombia, and can become depressed if kept alone.Alberto came to Oakland from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, Texas.Zookeepers say Alberto is adjusting well, and they've seen many positive changes in Electra's behavior.Officials are hopeful that the pair may breed. Cotton-top tamarins are classified as critically endangered.