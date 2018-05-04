PETS & ANIMALS

Petaluma dog recovering after getting stuck between sidewalk, home's foundation

A dog is recovering from a sore paw after getting stuck between the sidewalk and a home's foundation in Petaluma. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Lilly, a wire-haired fox terrier in Petaluma, has a very sore paw and with good reason said her owner, Jason Whitney.

"Oh, she was screaming non-stop." Whitney said. That's what happens when a dog goes hunting for mice and gets her paw stuck between the side of a house and its foundation. The crisis had entered its second hour before the Petaluma Fire Department's Station 2 got the call. It's part of a job that brings a blend of daily routines broken up by their unpredictable opposites

"The dog was a little nervous. Scared," captain Martin McCarville said.

"You just do what you think is right and work through the situation to free the dog," added engineer Bryan Drees.

VIDEO: Firefighters dramatically rescue dog in Petaluma
A dog, who was stuck between the sidewalk and a home's foundation, was rescued in spectacular fashion by officials in Petaluma. Thankfully, the dog was fine.



After breaking away concrete, Station 2 discovered a nail sticking through Lilly's paw.

They covered the dog with a blanket and dug in again. Freeing Lilly from that nail would not be easy. "We had to push down to get it out an around," Drees said.

Surprisingly, Lilly quieted down. Station 2 had her out in 15 minutes. "We're here to help someone," fireman Jay Galas said. By extension, that includes the friends people love.

Worth noting, Lilly is fine, now. We found her back by the side of the house, sniffing for mice, again.

Old habits die hard.


