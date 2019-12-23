Dozens of pets unharmed after fire at boarding kennel in Redwood City

The fire broke out at the Wag Hotel on Hansen Way just after midnight. Firefighters say that thankfully it was just a small fire inside the building.
An employee said nearly 100 pets were staying at the hotel for the holidays.
Investigators are working to learn what set the started the fire.
There was a small fire in the ventilation system at the WAG hotel in Redwood City. ALL of the pets at the kennel are OK! The place is still fully functional. 🐶🐱👍🏻😀 pic.twitter.com/DcvMbzk15o— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 23, 2019