Dozens of pets unharmed after fire at boarding kennel in Redwood City

Dog outside of Wag Hotel in Redwood City, Calif. on Monday, December 23, 2019. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A holiday tragedy has been averted after a fire broke out inside a pet boarding hotel in Redwood City.

The fire broke out at the Wag Hotel on Hansen Way just after midnight. Firefighters say that thankfully it was just a small fire inside the building.

An employee said nearly 100 pets were staying at the hotel for the holidays.

Investigators are working to learn what set the started the fire.

