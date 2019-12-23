Dozens of pets unharmed after fire at boarding kennel in Redwood City

There was a small fire in the ventilation system at the WAG hotel in Redwood City. ALL of the pets at the kennel are OK! The place is still fully functional. 🐶🐱👍🏻😀 pic.twitter.com/DcvMbzk15o — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 23, 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A holiday tragedy has been averted after a fire broke out inside a pet boarding hotel in Redwood City.The fire broke out at the Wag Hotel on Hansen Way just after midnight. Firefighters say that thankfully it was just a small fire inside the building.An employee said nearly 100 pets were staying at the hotel for the holidays.Investigators are working to learn what set the started the fire.