Pets & Animals

Pig with habit of escaping home ends up at animal shelter in the Central Valley

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One of these things is not like the others.

A fuzzy pink pig was spotted next to several dogs at an animal shelter in Kern County.

Angel Mildenberger shared video on Facebook.

RELATED: Orphaned pig found in East Palo Alto needs a home

She says she was at the Shafter Animal Control & Adoption Center to see about adopting a dog when she noticed that one of the animals seemed to be out of place.

Turns out, this little piggy is a regular at the shelter.

He often ends next to dogs and other pets because he was a habit of escaping, according to Mildenberger.

She says the little runaway was picked up later that day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsshelterdogsanimal rescuedoganimalsu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
SJPD headquarters first in nation to fly pride flag
Teen with measles may have exposed other visitors at Disneyland Resort
Marlon Wayans talks character development for Netflix's 'Sextuplets'
Show More
Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill
Man arrested after multiple cars damaged during hit-and-run in SJ
Study finds jump in teen vaping in South Bay
San Francisco must now accept cash
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
More TOP STORIES News