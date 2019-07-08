Biologists say plan to dump 1.5 tons of rat poison pellets on Farallon Islands could help environment

FARALLON ISLANDS, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to dump 1.5 tons of rat poison pellets on the Farallon Islands to get rid of the invasive mice.Tens of thousands of mice are running around and they are doing damage to the native environment.The mice arrived during the 1800s and quickly spread, chewing up plants and bird eggs.They have also attracted burrowing owls which feast on the mice and, sometimes, the rare Ashy Storm-Petrel.It's a bird found along the California coast and the population is believed to be around 10,000 and dropping.The thought is eliminating as many mice as possible could protect the Farallon Islands environment and ultimately the Storm-Petrel.Critics say the plan is overkill and there is concern about the potential risk to humans.There is a hearing on the proposal set for this Wednesday.