Pets & Animals

Biologists say plan to dump 1.5 tons of rat poison pellets on Farallon Islands could help environment

FARALLON ISLANDS, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to dump 1.5 tons of rat poison pellets on the Farallon Islands to get rid of the invasive mice.

Tens of thousands of mice are running around and they are doing damage to the native environment.

The mice arrived during the 1800s and quickly spread, chewing up plants and bird eggs.

They have also attracted burrowing owls which feast on the mice and, sometimes, the rare Ashy Storm-Petrel.

It's a bird found along the California coast and the population is believed to be around 10,000 and dropping.

The thought is eliminating as many mice as possible could protect the Farallon Islands environment and ultimately the Storm-Petrel.

Critics say the plan is overkill and there is concern about the potential risk to humans.

There is a hearing on the proposal set for this Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfarallon islandsenvironmentrat poisonpoisonmiceanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News