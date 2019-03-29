monterey county

VIDEO: Hundreds of rare dolphins in 'superpod' stampede through Monterey Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of rare Northern Right Whale dolphins in a 'superpod' put on an amazing display for a group of whale watchers in Monterey Bay on Friday March 29, 2019.

By Brandon Behle
MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of rare dolphins in a 'superpod' put on an amazing display for a group of whale watchers in Monterey Bay.

The incredible video was captured Friday March 29 by the Princess Monterey Whale Watching group.

According to photographer Randy Straka, the huge 'superpod' consisted of several hundred Northern Right Whale Dolphins, which rarely appear in Monterey Bay.

The dolphins get their name because they lack a dorsal fin, similiar to the Northern Right Whale.





The dolphins can be seen leaping out of the water and swimming underneath the whale watching boat.

'Superpods' of dolphins are rare but they have been spotted before in Monterey Bay.

RELATED: VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast near Monterey

Just last year the Monterey Bay Aquarium captured video of a 'superpod' of common dolphins swimming in the bay.

The Aquarium estimated that 'superpod' consisted of nearly a thousand dolphins.

The marine mammals are highly social and often congregate in large groups, but superpods are still a rare occurrence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscomonterey countyanimaloceansanimalsdolphinscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast
MONTEREY COUNTY
Grey whale, calf swim together in Monterey Bay
Monterey Bay Aquarium apologies for viral tweet about otter
Whale breaches with spectacular rainbow in Monterey Bay
VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Lyft's shares soar as investors bet on ride-hailing future
Female dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Walgreens to sell cannabis-based creams, patches, sprays
Show More
Odor in cabin diverts DC-area flight bound for SFO
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
SoCal couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
More TOP STORIES News