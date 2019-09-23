PG&E moving forward with $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG&E is moving forward with an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims.
The utility company said the deal covers 85 percent of claims stemming from the 2017 North Bay Fires and last year's Camp Fire.
A US bankruptcy court overseeing the company's Chapter 11 case will need to approve the agreement.
