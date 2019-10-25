Kincade Fire: PG&E report and images provide possible clues to start of Sonoma County wildfire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire erupted near some power lines and a power plant just minutes after a PG&E transmission tower experienced an outage.
This is according to details uncovered in a PG&E incident report, filed to the California Public Utility Commission Thursday morning.
This new report is raising some questions about whether PG&E's planned power shutoffs are effective.
According to PG&E's website, this area was part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, but the power was not cut in the area until 28 minutes after the fire started.
PG&E's report says the outage was reported at 9:20PM.
ABC7 News found video from a wildfire network camera that captured the moment the lights went out in that area.
If you look closely, the video shows something glowing in the distance and then it fades. Then there is fire.
The fire dispatch recordings minutes after the outage occurred said it loud and clear, "A vegetation fire reported as in the geysers is going to be on John Kincade Road, break."
A timelapse video recorded by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory ALERTWildFire cameras captured just how quickly the Kincade Fire exploded, spreading over Sonoma County.
Fire dispatchers quickly identified power lines are a possible cause.
"Also possible power lines down in the area all units acknowledge life safety hazard on check back," said the dispatch recordings.
Firefighters arrived at around 9:27 p.m. to already find a large fire spread over several hundred acres.
A look from Google Earth shows you just how rugged this terrain is, and shows you just how close the fire sparked to The Geysers geothermal power plant.
From SKY7 you can the network of buildings, power lines and geothermal pipelines that run across the area.
The PG&E incident report from this morning also stated that a CAL FIRE employee alerted PG&E that it found what appeared to be a broken piece of equipment on the PG&E transmission tower.
ABC7 News spotted CAL FIRE investigators looking for evidence in an area identified as Kincade Road and the now aptly named Burned Mountain Road near a geothermal power plant.
Close attention is being paid to those power lines.
Calpine, the energy company that owns the Geysers power plant, provided the I-Team with a statement, saying in part: "Consistent with our fire prevention protocols, due to the wind conditions we had de-energized our local power line system before the fire started. We do not believe our facilities caused the fire. There are power lines operated by third parties across The Geysers."
The big question now is if the fire was caused by a PG&E power line, why was that line not deenergized sooner?
