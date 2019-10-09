PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers on Public Safety Power Shutoff

What is happening?
PG&E is preemptively turning off the power to some customers in what's officially called a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The agency has done this before, but never to so many customers at one time in such a widespread area.
Why is this happening?
PG&E wants to reduce the risk that its equipment will start wildfires. pG&E equipment is blamed for starting the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history - the camp fire from November 2018 that left 85 people dead in butte county. PG&E is also blamed for other fires, including some of the 2017 North Bay Wildfires.
Where is it happening?
We have a full list of cities and counties affected here and also a closer look at in-depth maps provided by PG&E here.
How long will it last?
There's no definite answer and it may vary by region. PG&E says to plan to be without power for up to five days. After the fire risk passes, the agency says it has to inspect power lines and other equipment to make sure it's safe to turn the power back on, and those inspections can take time.
What can I do?
We have tips on how to prepare for a blackout here.
Where can I get help?
PG&E has opened Community Resource Centers for those affected by the outages. Get the full list here.
Will this happen again?
Maybe. Turning off the power is PG&E's current plan to reduce wildfire risk, and California's fire season typically peaks in the fall around October and November, so we may see more outages before the end of the year.
Check back later, we'll update this page with more questions and answers as we receive them.
