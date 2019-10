PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers on Public Safety Power Shutoff

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

You have questions about the power outage, we have answers. Here's what you need to know about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff PG&E is preemptively turning off the power to some customers in what's officially called a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The agency has done this before, but never to so many customers at one time in such a widespread area.PG&E wants to reduce the risk that its equipment will start wildfires. pG&E equipment is blamed for starting the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history - the camp fire from November 2018 that left 85 people dead in butte county. PG&E is also blamed for other fires, including some of the 2017 North Bay Wildfires.We have a full list of cities and counties affected here and also a closer look at in-depth maps provided by PG&E here There's no definite answer and it may vary by region. PG&E says to plan to be without power for up to five days. After the fire risk passes, the agency says it has to inspect power lines and other equipment to make sure it's safe to turn the power back on, and those inspections can take time.We have tips on how to prepare for a blackout here PG&E has opened Community Resource Centers for those affected by the outages. Get the full list here Maybe. Turning off the power is PG&E's current plan to reduce wildfire risk, and California's fire season typically peaks in the fall around October and November, so we may see more outages before the end of the year.