PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety reasons to approximately 209,000 customers in Northern California beginning late Wednesday evening.Here's a list of all the counties and cities that could be impacted by outages:Amador City, Fiddletown, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, VolcanoBangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Hurleton, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee HillAngels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Vallecito, Valley Springs, West Point, White Pines, WilseyvilleAukum, Cameron Park, Canyon, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Twin BridgesCobb, Kelseyville, Loch Lomond, Middletown, Upper LakeFort Bragg, Hopland, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, YorkvilleAngwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, YountvilleChicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Soda Springs, WashingtonAlta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Rocklin, Sheridan, Weimar, Christian ValleyBelden, Bucks Lake, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Tobin, TwainEmerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Rackerby, Redwood City, San Gregorio, WoodsideAlleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike, Sierra CityAnnapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, WindsorPleasant Grove, Rio OsoBrowns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland