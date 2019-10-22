PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety reasons to approximately 209,000 customers in Northern California beginning late Wednesday evening.

Here's a list of all the counties and cities that could be impacted by outages:

AMADOR (13,131 customers)
Amador City, Fiddletown, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano

BUTTE (23,452 customers)
Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Hurleton, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill

CALAVERAS (14,586 customers)
Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Vallecito, Valley Springs, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville

EL DORADO (39,786 customers)
Aukum, Cameron Park, Canyon, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Twin Bridges

LAKE (1,895 customers)
Cobb, Kelseyville, Loch Lomond, Middletown, Upper Lake

MENDOCINO (862 customers)
Fort Bragg, Hopland, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Yorkville

NAPA (9,623 customers)
Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville

NEVADA (37,098 customers)
Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Soda Springs, Washington

PLACER (18,773 customers)
Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Rocklin, Sheridan, Weimar, Christian Valley

PLUMAS (785 customers)
Belden, Bucks Lake, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Tobin, Twain

SAN MATEO (6,462 customers)
Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Rackerby, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Woodside

SIERRA (1,160 customers)
Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike, Sierra City

SONOMA (33,613 customers)
Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor

SUTTER (229 customers)
Pleasant Grove, Rio Oso

YUBA (7,474 customers)
Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland

Get the latest information on areas impacted, resources from PG&E here.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

