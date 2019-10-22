PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety reasons to approximately 209,000 customers in Northern California beginning late Wednesday evening.
Here's a list of all the counties and cities that could be impacted by outages:
AMADOR (13,131 customers)
Amador City, Fiddletown, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano
BUTTE (23,452 customers)
Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Hurleton, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill
CALAVERAS (14,586 customers)
Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Vallecito, Valley Springs, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville
EL DORADO (39,786 customers)
Aukum, Cameron Park, Canyon, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Twin Bridges
LAKE (1,895 customers)
Cobb, Kelseyville, Loch Lomond, Middletown, Upper Lake
MENDOCINO (862 customers)
Fort Bragg, Hopland, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Yorkville
NAPA (9,623 customers)
Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville
NEVADA (37,098 customers)
Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Soda Springs, Washington
PLACER (18,773 customers)
Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Rocklin, Sheridan, Weimar, Christian Valley
PLUMAS (785 customers)
Belden, Bucks Lake, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Tobin, Twain
SAN MATEO (6,462 customers)
Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Rackerby, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Woodside
SIERRA (1,160 customers)
Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike, Sierra City
SONOMA (33,613 customers)
Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor
SUTTER (229 customers)
Pleasant Grove, Rio Oso
YUBA (7,474 customers)
Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland
