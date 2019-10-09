PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E answers questions: What does it take to turn power back on, where to go for updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Which Bay Area counties are under the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) and what does it take to turn the power back on? ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron talked to spokesperson Ari Vanrenen and asked the tough questions.

When asked about their website and how it's been unavailable for a lot of people trying to access the outage map, Vanrenen said, "We have had quite a high amount of volume to our website and we're working on getting it back up and available. We recommend people visit our Twitter page which is @pge4me. And on our Twitter handle we have been putting out all sorts of informationfor our customers so we hope that is helpful for them."

Aqui then stated, "I have been visiting it multiple times and I don't see updated numbers for particular cities."

RELATED: 186,000 without power in North Bay as PG&E begins planned power outages

"Okay, we will take a look at that," said Vanrenen

She went onto say, "We understand the effects of this event on our customers and we do appreciate the public's patience as we move forward through this event to try to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire."

Watch the video above to see PG&E's response to discrepancies in the weather forecast, details on what it takes to turn the power back on and also response to the governor's outrage over the outage.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiasan mateosanta clarasonomaoaklandnapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
186,000 without power in North Bay as PG&E begins outages
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
186,000 without power in North Bay as PG&E begins outages
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes San Jose
LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff
PG&E power shutoffs cause long lines at Sonoma gas stations
'We are not a Third World country' Officials criticize PG&E power outages
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow
EXCLUSIVE: Man hit by car while walking dogs in Antioch
New California law allows voters to register at all polling places on Election Day
North Bay Fires: Recovery, residual problems continue 2 years later
Caldecott Tunnel will stay open during outage, PG&E to provide generators
More TOP STORIES News