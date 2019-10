PG&E answers questions: What does it take to turn power back on, where to go for updates

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Which Bay Area counties are under the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) and what does it take to turn the power back on? ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kumasi Aaron talked to spokesperson Ari Vanrenen and asked the tough questions.When asked about their website and how it's been unavailable for a lot of people trying to access the outage map, Vanrenen said, "We have had quite a high amount of volume to our website and we're working on getting it back up and available. We recommend people visit our Twitter page which is @pge4me. And on our Twitter handle we have been putting out all sorts of informationfor our customers so we hope that is helpful for them."Aqui then stated, "I have been visiting it multiple times and I don't see updated numbers for particular cities.""Okay, we will take a look at that," said VanrenenShe went onto say, "We understand the effects of this event on our customers and we do appreciate the public's patience as we move forward through this event to try to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire."