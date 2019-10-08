LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff

LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California
The agency expects to turn power off in some areas early Wednesday, just after midnight. The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions, beginning with counties in the northern part of the state.
To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in several locations beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The centers will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities.
Centers will be opened at the locations below:
BAY AREA COUNTIES:
Alameda County
Merritt College LOT B - Leona St., Oakland 94508
Contra Costa County
Bishop Ranch Parking Lot: 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
Napa County
1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
Calistoga Calistoga Fairgrounds: 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
San Mateo County
Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
Santa Clara County
San Jose Avaya Stadium: 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
Santa Cruz County
Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
Solano County
Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
Sonoma County
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
OTHER CALIFORNIA COUNTIES:
Amador County
Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666
Butte County
Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
Calaveras County
Meadowmont Shopping Center - 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223
Colusa, Glenn Counties
839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
El Dorado County
El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
Lake County
Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
Mariposa County
Coulterville Fire Dept - 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
Mendocino County
1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
Nevada County
Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
Placer County
Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
Plumas County
2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
Shasta, Tehama Counties
Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
Sierra County
Loganville Campground parking lot - HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
Stanislaus County
Westley Hotel - 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387
Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
Yolo County
Next to PG&E Gas Academy - Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
Yuba County
Oregon House 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962