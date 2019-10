LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff

BAY AREA COUNTIES:

OTHER CALIFORNIA COUNTIES:

More than a quarter million people across California will lose power when PG&E implements a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in portions of 34 counties across California.The agency expects to turn power off in some areas early Wednesday, just after midnight. The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions, beginning with counties in the northern part of the state.To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in several locations beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The centers will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities.Centers will be opened at the locations below:Merritt College LOT B - Leona St., Oakland 94508Bishop Ranch Parking Lot: 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 945831001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589Calistoga Calistoga Fairgrounds: 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019San Jose Avaya Stadium: 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 9596514144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954Meadowmont Shopping Center - 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223839 Newville Road, Orland 95963El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422Coulterville Fire Dept - 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 953111775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 956032140 Main St. La Porte 95981Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003Loganville Campground parking lot - HWY 49, Sierra City 96125Westley Hotel - 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370Next to PG&E Gas Academy - Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694Oregon House 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962