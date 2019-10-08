PG&E

LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff

More than a quarter million people across California will lose power when PG&E implements a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in portions of 34 counties across California.

LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

The agency expects to turn power off in some areas early Wednesday, just after midnight. The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions, beginning with counties in the northern part of the state.

To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in several locations beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The centers will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities.

Centers will be opened at the locations below:

BAY AREA COUNTIES:


Alameda County
Merritt College LOT B - Leona St., Oakland 94508

Contra Costa County
Bishop Ranch Parking Lot: 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583

Napa County
1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
Calistoga Calistoga Fairgrounds: 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515

San Mateo County
Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019

Santa Clara County
San Jose Avaya Stadium: 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110

Santa Cruz County
Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003

Solano County
Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687

Sonoma County
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404

OTHER CALIFORNIA COUNTIES:



Amador County
Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666

Butte County
Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965

14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954

Calaveras County
Meadowmont Shopping Center - 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223

Colusa, Glenn Counties
839 Newville Road, Orland 95963

El Dorado County
El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762

Lake County
Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422

Mariposa County
Coulterville Fire Dept - 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311

Mendocino County
1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482

Nevada County
Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945

Placer County
Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603

Plumas County
2140 Main St. La Porte 95981

Shasta, Tehama Counties
Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003

Sierra County
Loganville Campground parking lot - HWY 49, Sierra City 96125

Stanislaus County
Westley Hotel - 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387

Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370

Yolo County
Next to PG&E Gas Academy - Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694

Yuba County
Oregon House 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962
