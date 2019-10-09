PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages

Several Bay Area counties went dark overnight on Wednesday as part of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff.

There are 186,000 people without power in Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, according to PG&E.

Outages caused issues with traffic signals, businesses and more, and PG&E customers rushed to fill up their gas tanks and stock up on water and other supplies.

TIMELINE: When your power could come back after PG&E outages

A second phase is set to begin at an undetermined time Wednesday evening.

Watch the video above for a look at the outages from Wednesday morning.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

