VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages

Several Bay Area counties went dark overnight on Wednesday as part of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff There are 186,000 people without power in Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, according to PG&E.Outages caused issues with traffic signals, businesses and more, and PG&E customers rushed to fill up their gas tanks and stock up on water and other supplies.A second phase is set to begin at an undetermined time Wednesday evening.