PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Shutdown Timeline: When your power could come back

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E's unprecedented power outage event is expected to leave nearly a million customers across Northern and Central California without power. The utility says it expected that the shutdown will damage some of its equipment and that restoration could take days. Here's a timeline of when the lights will go off, when the strongest winds and fire danger will take place, and when power could be restored:

Wednesday 10/9: 12:00AM

PG&E Power outages expected begin for Sonoma, Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Solano counties.

Wednesday 10/9: 4:00am
PG&E power outage expected to begin for Marin County residents.

Wednesday 10/9: 5:00am

Red Flag warning goes into effect for most of Bay Area.

Wednesday Evening 10/9 - Thursday Morning 10/10

Strongest winds expected to hit the Bay Area. Marin County officials said, "This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay Fires." Sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 45-55 mph and maximum gusts hitting 65 mph.

Thursday October 10/10: Noon

PG&E projects that it will begin power restoration around this time, but it's a fluid deadline. As mentioned earlier, they expected that the shutdown will damage some equipment that will need to be replaced and the high winds could also damage equipment that will need to be fixed.

Thursday 10/10: 5:00pm

The Red Flag warning is projected to be lifted for most of Bay Area. Again, this time frame could change depending on how the weather event unfolds.

Tuesday October 15

PG&E says that full power restoration could take five full days. Damaged equipment from shutdown and high winds could also change this time frame.

