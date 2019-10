Power shutoff food safety: Save it, or throw it out?

Keep the door closed as much as possible

Throw out perishable food (meat, poultry, eggs, and leftovers) after 4 hours without power

After an outage, never taste food to determine its safety

When in doubt, throw it out!

- Keep

- Keep

- Keep

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When the power goes out, one of the most important decisions everyone faces is what food is safe to keep and what food needs to be thrown out.The USDA advises that your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage.They also have several important tips about general food safety during a power outage:They say that you will have to evaluate each item separately after an outage.Below is a list of their recommendations:Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, seafood, soy meat substitutes - DiscardThawing meat or poultry - DiscardSalads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad - DiscardGravy, stuffing, broth - DiscardLunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef - DiscardPizza with any topping - DiscardCanned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated" - DiscardCanned meats and fish, opened - DiscardCasseroles, soups, stews - DiscardSoft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco - DiscardHard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, RomanoProcessed cheesesShredded cheeses - DiscardLow-fat cheeses - DiscardGrated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk - DiscardButter, margarineBaby formula, opened - DiscardFresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products - DiscardCustards and puddings, quiche - DiscardFresh fruits, cut - DiscardFresh fruits, uncutFruit juices, openedCanned fruits, openedDried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, datesSliced or shredded coconut - DiscardOpened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish - Discard(if above 50 F for more than 8 hrs)Peanut butterJelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, picklesWorcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin saucesFish sauces, oyster sauce - DiscardOpened vinegar-based dressingsOpened creamy-based dressings - DiscardSpaghetti sauce, opened - DiscardBread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillasRefrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough - DiscardCooked pasta, rice, potatoes - DiscardPasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette - DiscardFresh pasta - DiscardCheesecake - DiscardBreakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagelsCream filled pastries - DiscardPies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche - DiscardFruit piesFresh vegetables, cut - DiscardFresh vegetables, uncutFresh mushrooms, herbs, spicesGreens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged - DiscardVegetables, cooked - DiscardTofu, cooked - DiscardVegetable juice, opened - DiscardBaked potatoes -DiscardCommercial garlic in oil -DiscardPotato salad -DiscardCasseroles, soups, stews -DiscardA full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours. If it is half full, it only holds food safely for one day, but the door has to stay closed.The food safety website says it IS ok to refreeze some foods IF it still contains ice crystals or is at 40 degrees F or colder. The quality may suffer, but in most cases it is safe. If the food is thawed of at a temperature above 40 degrees F for more than two hours, it will likely have to be discarded.with different frozen foods depending on the temperature and if it has thawed.Never taste food to determine if is still good or not, health officials warn.For more information go to this website