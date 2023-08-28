PG&E may shut off power for several Northern California counties on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is is on watch a for potential public safety power shutoff in several Northern California counties on Wednesday, including Napa.
The agency says they will shut off power depending on the weather, potential wind and the fuel moisture content of the vegetation.
The PSPS watch will reach all the way up the center of Northern California, which includes Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama, Lake and Yolo counties.
