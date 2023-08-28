  • Watch Now

PG&E may shut off power for several Northern California counties on Wednesday

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 12:18AM
PG&E is is on watch a for potential public safety power shutoff in several Northern California counties on Wednesday, including Napa.

The agency says they will shut off power depending on the weather, potential wind and the fuel moisture content of the vegetation.

The PSPS watch will reach all the way up the center of Northern California, which includes Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama, Lake and Yolo counties.

