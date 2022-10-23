PG&E warns power shutoff in Napa Co. due to strong winds

PG&E announced a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is likely for Northern Napa County and 12 other counties in California on Sunday.

NAPA COUNTY. (KGO) -- About 200 customers have been notified by PG &E about a possible public safety power shutoff in Napa county on Sunday.

Power was supposed to be shut off starting at 6a.m., then 7 a.m., but there have not been any reports of outages in Napa County just yet.

PG &E meteorologists are monitoring high speed winds.

The strong winds combined with drought conditions could increase fire risk in the area.

It is expected to affect customers North of Calistoga along Highway 29 near the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park area, PG &E says.

If the shut off happens -- it is expected to last until 3 p.m. on Monday.

VIDEO: What you can do right now to prepare for a PG &E power shut down

PG &E says it coordinated with the County and City of Calistoga Fire Station and will have Grab & Go Bags for impacted customers this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include: a battery phone charger, water, snacks and a blanket at the fire station.

The pick up location is at 1113 Washington St, Calistoga, CA 94515.

In addition to Napa County, Sonoma County is also included in the possible power shutoff in the Bay Area which would impact three customers in the area.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Sunday forecast

Video is from an earlier report