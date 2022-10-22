PG&E warns power shutoff likely in Napa Co. due to strong winds

PG&E says it is likely to occur starting at 6 a.m. in Napa County on Sunday.

PG&E announced a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is likely for Northern Napa County and 12 other counties in California on Sunday.

NAPA COUNTY. (KGO) -- Powerful wind gusts are expected to sweep through the Bay Area this weekend. PG &E announced on Saturday a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is likely for Northern Napa County.

PG &E says it is likely to occur starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

It is expected to affect 85 customers North of Calistoga along Highway 29 near the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park area, PG &E says.

PG &E says it coordinated with the County and City of Calistoga Fire Station and will have Grab & Go Bags for impacted customers this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include: a battery phone charger, water, snacks, and a blanket at the fire station.

The pick up location is at 1113 Washington St, Calistoga, CA 94515.

Power is expected to be restored on Monday at 3p.m.

About 5,800 PG &E customers in 13 counties in California overall could have their power shut off this weekend.

In addition to Napa County, Sonoma County is also included in the possible power shutoff in the Bay Area which would impact three customers in the area.

Strong gusts are expected to increase wildfire danger, so PG &E turns off power in certain areas to protect power lines.

