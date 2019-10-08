PG&E

LIST: Schools impacted by potential PG&E power shutoff

PG&E has issued a power shutoff watch for most of the Bay Area that could affect up to 600,000 customers, among which are several schools.

We have compiled a list of the districts possibly impacted below:

Castro Valley Unified School District

Hayward Unified School District

Oakland Unified School District

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
