LIST: Schools impacted by potential PG&E power shutoff

PG&E has issued a power shutoff watch for most of the Bay Area that could affect up to 600,000 customers, among which are several schools.
We have compiled a list of the districts possibly impacted below:
Castro Valley Unified School District
Hayward Unified School District
Oakland Unified School District
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
