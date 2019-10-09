PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off Timeline: When your power could come back

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E's unprecedented power outage event is expected to leave nearly a million customers across Northern and Central California without power. The utility says it expected that the shutdown will damage some of its equipment and that restoration could take days.

Here's a timeline of when the lights will go off, when the strongest winds and fire danger will take place, and when power could be restored:

Wednesday 10/9 | midnight
PG&E Power outages began for Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

Wednesday 10/9 | noon
PG&E power outages expected to begin around noon in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Wednesday 10/9 | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Flag warning goes into effect for most of Bay Area.

Wednesday Evening 10/9 - Thursday Morning 10/10
Strongest winds expected to hit the Bay Area. Marin County officials said, "This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay Fires." Sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 45-55 mph and maximum gusts hitting 65 mph.

Thursday 10/10 | noon
PG&E projects that it will begin power restoration around this time, but it's a fluid deadline. As mentioned earlier, they expected that the shutdown will damage some equipment that will need to be replaced and the high winds could also damage equipment that will need to be fixed.

Thursday10/10 | 5 p.m.
The Red Flag warning is projected to be lifted for most of Bay Area. Again, this time frame could change depending on how the weather event unfolds.

Tuesday 10/15
PG&E says that full power restoration could take five full days. Damaged equipment from shutdown and high winds could also change this time frame.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasan mateosanta clarasonomaoaklandnapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countypg&e public safety power shutoffwildfiresonoma countyabc7 originalssan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
PG&E to proactively shut off power to nearly 800K CA customers
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
LIVE: 2nd round of PG&E outages starting in Bay Area
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2nd round of PG&E outages starting in Bay Area
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, PG&E power outages, tips to save cellphone power
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
Show More
North Bay residents upset after no winds develop overnight
LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff
AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow
Passion became profession for Marvel's Chief Creative Officer
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes San Jose
More TOP STORIES News