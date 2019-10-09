PG&E Power Outage Shut Off Timeline: When your power could come back

Here's a timeline of when the lights will go off, when the strongest winds and fire danger will take place, and when power could be restored:
Wednesday 10/9 | midnight
PG&E Power outages began for Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.
Wednesday 10/9 | noon
PG&E power outages expected to begin around noon in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.
Wednesday 10/9 | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Flag warning goes into effect for most of Bay Area.
Wednesday Evening 10/9 - Thursday Morning 10/10
Strongest winds expected to hit the Bay Area. Marin County officials said, "This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay Fires." Sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 45-55 mph and maximum gusts hitting 65 mph.
Thursday 10/10 | noon
PG&E projects that it will begin power restoration around this time, but it's a fluid deadline. As mentioned earlier, they expected that the shutdown will damage some equipment that will need to be replaced and the high winds could also damage equipment that will need to be fixed.
Thursday10/10 | 5 p.m.
The Red Flag warning is projected to be lifted for most of Bay Area. Again, this time frame could change depending on how the weather event unfolds.
Tuesday 10/15
PG&E says that full power restoration could take five full days. Damaged equipment from shutdown and high winds could also change this time frame.
