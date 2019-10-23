PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Timeline of when lights will go off in Bay Area, Northern California

LIST: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California
Here's a timeline of when the lights will go off, where to expect the strongest winds and how soon PG&E expects power restoration to begin:
Noon | Oct. 23, 2019
Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the North Bay till 4 p.m. Thursday.
2 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Shutoffs are scheduled to start in the Sierra Foothills.
3 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the East Bay till 4 p.m. Thursday.
3 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Shutoffs are expected to begin in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties.
7 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Red flag warning goes into effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains till 4 p.m. Thursday.
1 a.m. | Oct. 24, 2019
Shutoffs are planned for affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.
Noon | Oct. 24, 2019
Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas of the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo Counties.
Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the lines and start restoring power. PG&E's goal is to restore the majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.
Noon | Oct. 25, 2019
Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas of Kern County.
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
