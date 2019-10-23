PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Timeline of when lights will go off in Bay Area, Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is moving forward with a Public Safety Power Shutoff in portions of 17 counties, including parts of the North Bay and San Mateo County.

LIST: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

Here's a timeline of when the lights will go off, where to expect the strongest winds and how soon PG&E expects power restoration to begin:

Noon | Oct. 23, 2019
Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the North Bay till 4 p.m. Thursday.

2 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Shutoffs are scheduled to start in the Sierra Foothills.

3 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the East Bay till 4 p.m. Thursday.

3 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Shutoffs are expected to begin in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties.

7 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2019
Red flag warning goes into effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains till 4 p.m. Thursday.

1 a.m. | Oct. 24, 2019
Shutoffs are planned for affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.

Noon | Oct. 24, 2019
Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas of the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo Counties.

Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the lines and start restoring power. PG&E's goal is to restore the majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.

Noon | Oct. 25, 2019
Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas of Kern County.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasan mateosanta clarasonomaalamedanapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countypg&e public safety power shutoffwildfiresonoma countyabc7 originalssan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay
PG&E Shutoffs: Same weather, different response
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E Shutoffs: Same weather, different response
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Show More
Fake dentists treated patients without licenses: police
Some say kids younger than 8th grade shouldn't play football
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland
More TOP STORIES News