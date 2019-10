PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Timeline of when lights will go off in Bay Area, Northern California

RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is moving forward with a Public Safety Power Shutoff in portions of 17 counties, including parts of the North Bay and San Mateo County.Here's a timeline of when the lights will go off, where to expect the strongest winds and how soon PG&E expects power restoration to begin:Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the North Bay till 4 p.m. Thursday.Shutoffs are scheduled to start in the Sierra Foothills.Red Flag Warning goes into effect in the East Bay till 4 p.m. Thursday.Shutoffs are expected to begin in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties.Red flag warning goes into effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains till 4 p.m. Thursday.Shutoffs are planned for affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas of the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo Counties.Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the lines and start restoring power. PG&E's goal is to restore the majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas of Kern County.